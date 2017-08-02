WATCH: QOTSA Salute Gorillaz With Mash-Up At Fuji Rocks

Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Festival Date Due To "Injury"
Josh Homme and co. have apologised to their fans for any inconvenience.
See Queens Of The Stone Age pay homage to the animated band by mashing up Clint Eastwood with their Feel Good Hit Of The Summer anthem.
Queens Of The Stone Age gave fans at Fuji Rocks festival a treat, when they gave a nod to Gorillaz on Friday (28 July).
The rockers merged the lyrics from the animated band's Clint Eastwood track with their Feel Good Hit Of The Summer anthem at the Japanese festival, where Gorillaz were headlining the Green Stage.
Watch the moment here, courtesy of Instagram account hotara__:
Josh Homme and co. may have just gone hell for leather at the event, as this week they have been forced to cancel another festival appearance due to "injury".
The No One Knows rockers were set to play Outside Lands Festival, which takes place at Golden Gate Park at San Francisco on Saturday 12 August, but can no longer fulfil their commitment.
A tweet from the festival reads: "Due to injury, Queens of the Stone Age's previously announced appearance August 12 at Outside Lands has been cancelled."
Due to injury, Queens of the Stone Age's previously announced appearance August 12 at Outside Lands has been cancelled.— Outside Lands Help (@outsidelands411) July 31, 2017
The band also took to their social media to write: " Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date."
Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date. https://t.co/mPYv68KRod— QOTSA (@qotsa) July 31, 2017
It's unclear what exactly the injury is or who has sustained it, but it's unlikely it will affect their UK tour dates, which will take place this November.
Meanwhile, QOTSA's album is set for release on 25 August, and the band have released several teasers so far.
The latest sees the band in the recording studio, with band members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman driving in a classic car and features none other than Mark Ronson.
Watch it here:
Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains teaser
Their album is released on 25 August 2017.
01:31
It came hot on the heels of another trailer, which sees the band perform live.
QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer
01:10
That's not the only taste they've given us of their Villains LP, unveiling first single, The Way You Used To Do, back in June.
Listen to here:
The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?
"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”
16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena
17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena
18 April - Belfast - Odyssey
20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena
21 April - Birmingham - NIA
22 April - London - Wembley Arena - SOLD OUT
23 April - London - Wembley Arena
