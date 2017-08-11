Queens Of The Stone Age Share Riff-Tastic New Track

Queens Of The Stone Age: "Guitars Are Going Extinct"
The rockers have talked about the way music has changed ahead of the release of their Villains LP.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Josh Homme and co. are known for their distortion clad riffs, but The Evil Has Landed is something else!
Queens Of The Stone Age marked their thumping return this summer with the addictive The Way You Used To Do. Now, they've dropped the latest single from forthcoming album Villains, and we're pretty confident you'e going to love it.
The Evil Has Landed is a huge, fuzzy rock song, and you can listen to it below.
Recently speaking with NME , the band's drummer claimed that guitars were going "extinct."
“It’s like guitars are going extinct in a lot of ways. Now it’s punk to learn upright bass or classical guitar" Jon Theodore said. "It’s a new world right now, and sometimes I feel like a dinosaur but most of the time I’m just grateful that we got started before this transition started – I mean we’re still firmly rooted in the world of guitar.”
QOTSA are coming to the UK this November, playing shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Manchester.
The rockers have talked about the way music has changed ahead of the release of their Villains LP.
Queens Of The Stone Age made their Villains LP in close proximity to the Foo Fighters, but Josh Homme has revealed one night led to the rocker getting the boot.
See Queens Of The Stone Age pay homage to the animated band by mashing up Clint Eastwood with their Feel Good Hit Of The Summer anthem.
Josh Homme and co. have apologised to their fans for any inconvenience.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The rocker has told Radio X that the track is "the most Oasis-y song" on his forthcoming As You Were album.
The actor causes ripples on Twitter when he’s spotted attending the show two nights in a row. Was he having his own Groundhog Day?
Comments
Powered by Facebook