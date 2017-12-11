WATCH: Josh Homme Apologises For Kicking Photographer In The Face

11 December 2017, 10:00

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman has posted a video after he injured a female photographer at their recent gig.

Josh Homme has posted a video apology, following reports he kicked a female photographer in the face at a gig this weekend.

Watch his apology above.

"Last night at a Queens of the Stone Age performance, I kicked the camera of a photographer and that camera hit the photographer in the face. The photographer's name was Chelsea Lauren," he said.

"I'd just like to apologise to Chelsea Lauren. I don't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d**k and I'm sorry and I hope you're OK. 

"I've made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them. I apologise for that, and to you. I want to be a good man, but I think last night I definitely failed at that. This means I failed my friends and family as well. I don't want them to ever be ashamed or embarrassed about being around me or knowing so. So I apologise also to my bandmates and my mum and dad. My wife, my brother and kids.

"Yeah, I'm gonna have to figure out some stuff I think. Because rock and roll's a wonderful thing, but it's supposed to save and help people, not mess them up. So, Chelsea Lauren, I hope you're ok and I'm truly sorry and I understand that you have to do whatever you have to do, I just want you to know that I'm sorry."

The video comes after L.A photographer Chelsea Lauren took to Instagram to post video footage of the incident, writing: "Thanks to @joshhomme@queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?"

See her video below: 

Previously, the QOTSA frontman released an apology, asking for Chelsea to accept his "sincere apology".

Photo and video credit: Twitter/Queens Of The Stone Age

