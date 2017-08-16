Watch Josh Homme Dance In QOTSA's The Way We Used To Do Video

Queens Of The Stone Age Share Riff-Tastic New Track
Josh Homme and co. are known for their distortion clad riffs, but The Evil Has Landed is something else!
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman puts on his dancing shoes in the promo for their latest single.
Queens Of The Stone Age have unveiled the visuals to The Way We Used To Do, which is the first cut to come from their forthcoming Villains LP.
Watch a teaser clip for the video via Apple Music here:
The Josh Homme-conceived and Jonas Akerlund-directed video sees the frontman t ake to the dancefloor to show off his best moves, which appear to culminate in a dark, satanic ritual.
According to DIY, the promo pays homage to American Jazz singer and bandleader Cab Calloway, and the 1941 lindy hop and swing dance film Hellzapoppin''.
Speaking of the clip, Homme said: “It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one”.
See a clip of the famously frenetic film here:
Queens Of The Stone Age's Villains album is set for release on 25 August 2017.
See a teaser for the record, featuring its producer Mark Ronson below:
Speaking about the new sound of the LP, Homme told Radio X's Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?
"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”
