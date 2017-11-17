Josh Homme Joins Gig Line-Up In Memory Of Bataclan Victim

The Eagles Of Death Metal and Queens of the Stone Age rocker has been added to the bill for A Peaceful Noise, which was created in memory of Nick Alexander.

Josh Homme has been confirmed to play at A Peaceful Noise this year.

The event was established in loving memory of Nick Alexander, a merchandise manager who was among the 89 tragically killed in the terrorist attack, which targeted Eagles of Death Metal's Bataclan gig in November 2015.

The star-studded Charity show, which will feature live performances from False Heads and Frank Tuner and, will take place at the ULU Live on 25 November 2017.

This year will also see the special night of rock 'n' roll expand to a club night named More Peaceful Noise - Official After Party-complete with back-to-back DJ sets from The Libertines' Carl Barât and Gary Powell.

Money raised on the night will go towards the the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, helping it to continue to award grants for musical equipment to community and small charitable groups within the UK, and Josh Homme's Sweet Stuff foundation, which helps musicians and their families in need.

Last year's event - which included performances from Maximo Park, Frank Turner, Gaz Coombes and Fran Healy from Travis - raised £30,141.06 for the organisations.

Amazing news! #APeacefulNoise raised a total of £30,141.06



This will be split between the @NickAlexanderMT & @dothesweetstuff. Big love x pic.twitter.com/OAAALhP1K5 — A Peaceful Noise (@apeacefulnoise) December 21, 2016

Get more information at apeacefulnoise.com.

Watch the highlights of last year's emotional event below:

Meanwhile, Eagles of Death Metal played a surprise show in Paris on Monday (13 November) to mark the two-year anniversary since the terror attack.

The US rock band's lead singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Dave Catching paid tribute to the victims of the atrocity, which saw 89 people lose their lives after ISIS terrorists wearing suicide vests opened fire at their show on 13 November, 2015.

The special event was setup by some of the survivors and held at the French capital's town hall in the 11th arrondissement.

The group dedicated I Love You All The Time and Save A Prayer, which was the last track they performed before gunshots echoed around the venue two years ago, to those who tragically died.

Before giving everyone in the crowd white roses as a sign of respect, Jesse said: “I’m so happy and pleased to see all of you.

“The only reason we’re still standing is because you all still love rock and roll.”

Photo by: imageSPACE/SIPA USA/PA Images