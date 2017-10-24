Queens Of The Stone Age Give Away Gig Tickets On The Subway

24 October 2017, 12:11

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

Josh Homme and co. have hidden tickets to their upcoming Madison Square Garden gig on the transport network.

Queens Of The Stone Age treated fans to free tickets to their gig on the New York Subway.

The No One Knows rockers are set to play Madison Square Garden tonight (Tuesday 24 October), and they've given some lucky locals a helping hand by hiding tickets on the Q train line of the transport system.

See clues dropped by QOTSA's Matado label on their Instagram page: 

 

#findtheQ

A post shared by Matador Records (@matadorrecords) onOct 23, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

 

service change on the Q line... read carefully. #msg tomorrow

A post shared by Matador Records (@matadorrecords) onOct 23, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Meanwhile, the outfit are set to bring their Villains tour to the UK and Ireland this year, which kicks off at The SSE Arena Wembley on 18 November.

