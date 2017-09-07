Get The Details Of Josh Homme's cBeebies Bedtime Story

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey in reading for the children's programme.
The details of Josh Homme's cBeebies appearance on Bedtime Story has been revealed.
The Queens of the Stone Age frontman first told NME he was appearing on the programme, which helps thousands of tots get off to sleep every evening, and now it has been confirmed what the rocker will read and when.
The BBC has revealed that the No One Knows singer - who shares three children with fellow rocker Brodie Dalle - will read Zog by Julia Donaldson, who is also famed for The Gruffalo.
See an image of The Way You Used to Do singer on the show below:
Bedtime stories with Josh Homme - count me in! https://t.co/cgjvVLfoEX— Jo Jenkinson (@JoKateJenkinson) 7 September 2017
Homme's instalment of the popular British series will air on Friday 6 October at 6.50pm.
In making his appearance the rocker will join the likes of Chris Evans, Suranne Jones, Tom Hardy, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Elbow's Guy Garvey, Emilia Fox, Damian Lewis, David Tennant, Tim Peake, Nadiya Hussain, Warwick Davis, Maxine Peake, James McAvoy and David Hasselhoff to read in "story corner".
QOTSA, who recently released their Villains album and celebrated it with a surprise gig at Leeds Festival last month, are also set to embark on UK Tour dates.
Speaking about the new sound of the LP, Homme told Radio X's Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?
"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”
Watch as Josh Homme describes his very special relationship with Dave Grohl:
Josh Homme has the funniest story about Dave Grohl...
The Queens Of The Stone Age singer revealed he's VERY close to the Foo Fighters frontman.
01:37
16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena
17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena
18 April - Belfast - Odyssey
20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena
21 April - Birmingham - NIA
22 April - London - Wembley Arena
23 April - London - Wembley Arena
