Get The Details Of Josh Homme's cBeebies Bedtime Story

The details of Josh Homme's cBeebies appearance on Bedtime Story has been revealed.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman first told NME he was appearing on the programme, which helps thousands of tots get off to sleep every evening, and now it has been confirmed what the rocker will read and when.

The BBC has revealed that the No One Knows singer - who shares three children with fellow rocker Brodie Dalle - will read Zog by Julia Donaldson, who is also famed for The Gruffalo.

See an image of The Way You Used to Do singer on the show below:

Homme's instalment of the popular British series will air on Friday 6 October at 6.50pm.

In making his appearance the rocker will join the likes of Chris Evans, Suranne Jones, Tom Hardy, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Elbow's Guy Garvey, Emilia Fox, Damian Lewis, David Tennant, Tim Peake, Nadiya Hussain, Warwick Davis, Maxine Peake, James McAvoy and David Hasselhoff to read in "story corner".

QOTSA, who recently released their Villains album and celebrated it with a surprise gig at Leeds Festival last month, are also set to embark on UK Tour dates.

Speaking about the new sound of the LP, Homme told Radio X's Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

SEE THEIR VILLAINS UK TOUR DATES:

16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena

17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena

18 April - Belfast - Odyssey

20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena

21 April - Birmingham - NIA

22 April - London - Wembley Arena

23 April - London - Wembley Arena