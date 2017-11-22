Queens Of The Stone Age Announce HUGE Gig With Iggy Pop & More

The Way You Used To Do rockers will host a massive outdoor show "with friends" next summer.

Queens Of The Stone Age have today announced a very special performance at Finsbury Park, London.

The No One Knows rockers will be joined by Iggy Pop for a UK Exclusive performance, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, and indie icons The Hives on 30 June, one day after Liam Gallagher plays the north London park.

QOTSA X FINSBURY PARK - SAT. 30th JUNE 2018

With @IggyPop, @runjewels, @The_Hives & many more to be announced.

Tickets on sale Friday, 1 December.

Get all the info here: https://t.co/XibBfrk8B8 pic.twitter.com/s92HyAn1uu — QOTSA (@qotsa) November 22, 2017

Tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 1 December, with more acts to be announced.

QOTSA are currently on their UK tour, which last night saw them play an electric performance at The O2, London.

Watch the amazing light show last night during their No One Knows single: