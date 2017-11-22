Queens Of The Stone Age Announce HUGE Gig With Iggy Pop & More

22 November 2017, 10:00

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

The Way You Used To Do rockers will host a massive outdoor show "with friends" next summer.

Queens Of The Stone Age have today announced a very special performance at Finsbury Park, London.

The No One Knows rockers will be joined by Iggy Pop for a UK Exclusive performance, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, and indie icons The Hives on 30 June, one day after Liam Gallagher plays the north London park.

Tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 1 December, with more acts to be announced. 

QOTSA are currently on their UK tour, which last night saw them play an electric performance at The O2, London.

Watch the amazing light show last night during their No One Knows single:

Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

See more Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at CalJam 20

Josh Homme Joins Gig Line-Up In Memory Of Bataclan Victim

Johnny Marr Cribs Live

Guiding Lights: The Best Mentors In Rock

Josh Homme and Matt Helders

Josh Homme & Matt Helders Had A Cooler Halloween Than You...

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

WATCH: Josh Homme Breaks Up Fight At QOTSA's New York Gig

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

Queens Of The Stone Age Give Away Gig Tickets On The Subway