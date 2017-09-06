See Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury In Bohemian Rhapsody Photo

The first picture of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury has been released.

In a picture released by Entertainment Weekly, Malek, can be seen in one of Mercury's most famous poses at Live Aid, striking posing in his tight blue jeans and a white vest.

While the Mr. Robot star will depict the legendary icon, the rest of the band will be played by Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Jospeh Mazzello, who will play Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively.

Meanwhile, Allen Leech has been cast in the role of Mercury's personal manager, Paul Prenter.

According to Entertainment Weekly the film is set to be released on Christmas Day, 25 December 2018.

The outlet adds that the Bryan Singer-directed film "chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.

Last week, Brian May shared a behind the scenes look at the recreated Live Aid stage.

Taking to Twitter he posted a picture of the immense set, writing: "LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock#bohemianrhapsodythemovie#liveaid - Bri".

See it here:

LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock #bohemianrhapsodythemovie #liveaid - Bri pic.twitter.com/PciBbZDlGw — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) August 30, 2017

The 1985 dual-venue benefit gig, which was founded by Bob Geldof and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure to raise funds for the famine in Ethiopia, saw Queen play one of their most memorable and iconic performances at Wembley Stadium.

The concert - which also played host to the likes of David Bowie, The Style Council, Spandau Ballet, Sting, Elton John, Phil Collins and U2 - went down in history as the biggest charity show, and one of the largest scale television broadcasts of all time.

Watch Freddie Mercury's iconic singalong with the Live Aid crowd at Wembley stadium:

Play Freddie Mercury singalong at Live Aid Credit: Live Aid/YouTube/My Fairy King 00:49

Find out what happened when Radio X DJ and Queen mega-fan John Robins shared a beautiful handshake with Brian May:

