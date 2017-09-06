See Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury In Bohemian Rhapsody Photo

WATCH: Foo Fighters Share Concrete and Gold Animated Trailer
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The U.S. actor is set to play the late frontman in the forthcoming Queen biopic, which has been given a new release date.
The first picture of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury has been released.
In a picture released by Entertainment Weekly, Malek, can be seen in one of Mercury's most famous poses at Live Aid, striking posing in his tight blue jeans and a white vest.
#RamiMalek is #FreddieMercury in this exclusive first look at 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'The Bryan Singer-directed film (out Dec. 25, 2018) chronicles #Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS. Click the link in our bio for more. : Nick Delaney/Fox
While the Mr. Robot star will depict the legendary icon, the rest of the band will be played by Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Jospeh Mazzello, who will play Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively.
Meanwhile, Allen Leech has been cast in the role of Mercury's personal manager, Paul Prenter.
According to Entertainment Weekly the film is set to be released on Christmas Day, 25 December 2018.
The outlet adds that the Bryan Singer-directed film "chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.
Last week, Brian May shared a behind the scenes look at the recreated Live Aid stage.
Taking to Twitter he posted a picture of the immense set, writing: "LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock#bohemianrhapsodythemovie#liveaid - Bri".
See it here:
LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock #bohemianrhapsodythemovie #liveaid - Bri pic.twitter.com/PciBbZDlGw— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) August 30, 2017
The 1985 dual-venue benefit gig, which was founded by Bob Geldof and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure to raise funds for the famine in Ethiopia, saw Queen play one of their most memorable and iconic performances at Wembley Stadium.
The concert - which also played host to the likes of David Bowie, The Style Council, Spandau Ballet, Sting, Elton John, Phil Collins and U2 - went down in history as the biggest charity show, and one of the largest scale television broadcasts of all time.
Watch Freddie Mercury's iconic singalong with the Live Aid crowd at Wembley stadium:
Freddie Mercury singalong at Live Aid
Credit: Live Aid/YouTube/My Fairy King
00:49
Find out what happened when Radio X DJ and Queen mega-fan John Robins shared a beautiful handshake with Brian May:
John Robins and Brian May share a beautiful handshake! Our man Robins achieves a dream. 01:00
John Robins and Brian May share a beautiful handshake!
Our man Robins achieves a dream.
01:00
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Snow Patrol Run
Catfish And The Bottlemen Twice
Lenny Kravitz Are You Gonna Go My Way
Foo Fighters Run
Comments
Powered by Facebook