Queen + Adam Lambert To Headline TRNSMT 2018
6 March 2018, 08:00
The We Are The Champions legends have been announced as the final headliners for the Glasgow Green festival.
Queen + Adam Lambert have been announced as the final headliners for TRNSMT Festival 2018.
Brian May, Roger Taylor and the US singer will take to the stage at Glasgow Green on Friday 6 July this year.
Your fifth and final #TRNSMTfest 2018 headliner... the legendary @QueenWillRock + @AdamLambert on Friday 06 July! With @texastheband, @thedarkness, @TTM_Tweets & more to be announced!— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) March 6, 2018
Tickets on sale Friday at 9am via https://t.co/RAVvxo69Vq pic.twitter.com/yXthJySU39
Also added to Friday's bill are Texas, The Darkness and The Temperance Movement.
The We Will Rock You Legends will join fellow bill-toppers Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers for 5 days of music this summer.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 9 March from 9am.
Visit trnsmtfest.com for tickets and more information.
See the TRNSMT line-up so far:
WEEKEND 1
FRIDAY 29th JUNE 2018 – Stereophonics | The Script | James Bay | Kodaline | Jessie J | Picture This
King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy - Tom Walker | Pale Waves | Marmozets |Anteros |Sam Fender | Ninth Wave
SATURDAY 30th JUNE 2018 – Liam Gallagher | Courteeners | Wolf Alice | J HUS | Krept x Konan |Shed Seven| Gerry Cinnamon
King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy - The Sherlocks | IAMDDB | Kyle Falconer (full band) | The Snuts | Bas
SUNDAY 1st JULY – Arctic Monkeys | Interpol | Blossoms | Nothing But Thieves |Declan McKenna| Miles Kane | Tom Grennan
King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy – Sigrid | King No-One | Dermot Kennedy | Confidence Man | The Magic Gang | Island
WEEKEND 2
FRIDAY 6th JULY 2018 – Queen + Adam Lambert | Texas | The Darkness| The Temperance Movement
SUNDAY 8th JULY 2018 – The Killers | CHVRCHES | Franz Ferdinand |Jessie Ware |Friendly Fires | Jessie Ware | Lewis Capaldi | Hudson Taylor
King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy - Nina Nesbitt | Walking on Cars | Jane Weaver | Gang of Youths | Juanita Stein
