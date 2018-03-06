Queen + Adam Lambert To Headline TRNSMT 2018

The We Are The Champions legends have been announced as the final headliners for the Glasgow Green festival.

Queen + Adam Lambert have been announced as the final headliners for TRNSMT Festival 2018.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and the US singer will take to the stage at Glasgow Green on Friday 6 July this year.

Also added to Friday's bill are Texas, The Darkness and The Temperance Movement.

The We Will Rock You Legends will join fellow bill-toppers Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers for 5 days of music this summer.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 9 March from 9am.

Visit trnsmtfest.com for tickets and more information.

See the TRNSMT line-up so far: