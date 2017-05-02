Adam Lambert Repsonds To Rumours Queen Will Headline Glasto 2020

Adam Lambert has spoken out about the possibility of a Queen headlining Glastonbury in the future.

Following reports that two of three headliners were already "lined up" for the festival's 50th anniversary, rumours have circulated that classic bands could be in the frame.

However, when asked if Queen were booked for 2020, Lambert - who tours live with the band - replied to NME: “Not that I’m aware of, but thats a way off,” replied Lambert. “I mean we’re trying to just do one year at a time! You know, because we’re pretty much booked for the rest of the year this year, so I don’t know.”

The American Idol star added: “I mean, I’m sure that if it were the right type of arrangement, I’m sure we would all be really, really honoured to be a part of Glastonbury.”

Meanwhile, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was crowned the best British song of all time by Radio X listeners this year.

Speaking out about the vote, Brian May said: “Big thanks to Radio X listeners for voting Bohemian Rhapsody to your all time number one! Who could have known in 1975 that the sounds on that particular piece of recording tape would still be echoing loud and clear in people's hearts over four decades later! Rock on!”



