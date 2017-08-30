PHOTO: Live Aid Stage Gets Recreated For The Queen Biopic

The Live Aid stage has been recreated for Queen's upcoming Bohemian Rhapsody film.

It was previously reported that the biopic - which will tell the story of Freddie Mercury and the We Will Rock You outfit - will be released in 2018, and now we've been given a sneak peek of what's in store.

Guitarist Brian May has taken to Twitter to post a picture, captioned: "LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock#bohemianrhapsodythemovie#liveaid - Bri".

LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock #bohemianrhapsodythemovie #liveaid - Bri pic.twitter.com/PciBbZDlGw — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) August 30, 2017

The 1985 dual-venue benefit gig, which was founded by Bob Geldof and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure to raise funds for the famine in Ethiopia, saw Queen play one of their most memorable and iconic shows at Wembley Stadium.

The show - which also played host to the likes of David Bowie, The Style Council, Spandau Ballet, Sting, Elton John, Phil Collins and U2 - went down in history as the biggest charity shoes, and one of the largest scale television broadcasts of all time.

Watch Freddie Mercury's iconic singalong with the Live Aid crowd at Wembley stadium:

Play Freddie Mercury singalong at Live Aid Credit: Live Aid/YouTube/My Fairy King 00:49

Find out what happened when Radio X DJ and mega-fan John shared a beautiful handshake with Brian May: