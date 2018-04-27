See First Official Photos From Queen Biopic Live Aid Scenes

27 April 2018, 12:24

Queen's Freddie Mercury and actor Rami Malek
Queen's Freddie Mercury and actor Rami Malek. Picture: Freddie Mercury: PA/PA Archive/PA Images, Rami Malek: Ethan Miller/Staff/Getty Images

See Rami Malek and his co-stars in the latest images from the Bohemian Rhapsody film.

New photos have been released from the set of upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which is set for release on 2 November 2018.

The first image shared by 20th Century Fox sees Rami Malek, who stars as the late Freddie Mercury, and his co-stars re-creating their famous Live Aid gig.

See the photo here:

The second post sees Malek as Mercury backstage alongside Gwilym Lee, who depicts a young Brian May.

Last September Entertainment Weekly first revealed the Bad Robot star in the guise of Freddie Mercury, and the resemblance was remarkable.

Last year Brian May also whet fans' appetites by sharing a behind the scenes look at the recreated Live Aid stage.

Soon after footage appeared to leak of Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in the famous scene, and we showed it to Queen mega-fan Taylor Hawkins.

Watch Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters' frontman's reaction to the footage here:

Queen Songs

Queen Latest

See more Queen Latest

Queen's Freddie Mercury and actor Rami Malek

See First Official Photos From Queen Biopic Live Aid Scenes

Freddie Mercury 1977

Songs That Don't Mention The Title In Their Lyrics

Queen's Brian May and Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert To Headline TRNSMT 2018

Indie Love Songs

The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time

Brian May Live 2017

Brian May Furious After Being “Banned From Instagram”