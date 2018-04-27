See First Official Photos From Queen Biopic Live Aid Scenes

Queen's Freddie Mercury and actor Rami Malek. Picture: Freddie Mercury: PA/PA Archive/PA Images, Rami Malek: Ethan Miller/Staff/Getty Images

See Rami Malek and his co-stars in the latest images from the Bohemian Rhapsody film.

New photos have been released from the set of upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which is set for release on 2 November 2018.

The first image shared by 20th Century Fox sees Rami Malek, who stars as the late Freddie Mercury, and his co-stars re-creating their famous Live Aid gig.

See the photo here:

The second post sees Malek as Mercury backstage alongside Gwilym Lee, who depicts a young Brian May.

Last September Entertainment Weekly first revealed the Bad Robot star in the guise of Freddie Mercury, and the resemblance was remarkable.

Last year Brian May also whet fans' appetites by sharing a behind the scenes look at the recreated Live Aid stage.

💥LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN 💥 It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock #bohemianrhapsodythemovie #liveaid - Bri pic.twitter.com/PciBbZDlGw — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) August 30, 2017

Soon after footage appeared to leak of Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in the famous scene, and we showed it to Queen mega-fan Taylor Hawkins.

Watch Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters' frontman's reaction to the footage here: