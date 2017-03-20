Brian May Reveals Queen Monopoly Board

20th March 2017, 15:46

Fans of Queen can tour the world and "conquer all" when the boardgame comes out this May.

Brian May has revealed a Queen-themed Monopoly board.

The legendary guitarist has shared a preview of the special boardgame, which will be making its debut in May this year.

The classic boardgame has been given a rock twist, enabling fans to tour the world just like the legendary rockers using specially designed pieces.

Each thimble-sized counter seems to be a nod to the band and their famous songs, including a radio, which hints at their Radio Ga Ga single, a cyclist for Bicycle Race, a robot for News Of The World, a hammer for Hammer To Fall and an old-school vacuum cleaner for I Want To Break Free.

Instead of amassing property, fans can experience Queen's historic rise to fame, from their very first gig at Imperial College in 1970 to their last show with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth in 1986.

The game enables players to build staging blocks before upgrading to full productions, but will include pitfalls such as taxes, jail and bankruptcy. 

