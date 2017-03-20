Brian May Reveals Queen Monopoly Board

Brian May has revealed a Queen-themed Monopoly board.

The legendary guitarist has shared a preview of the special boardgame, which will be making its debut in May this year.

A little teaser for your enjoyment. Yes ! QUEEN Monopoly should be in your local shop in May ! Bri pic.twitter.com/VhNhIJ4DDO — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) March 20, 2017

The classic boardgame has been given a rock twist, enabling fans to tour the world just like the legendary rockers using specially designed pieces.

Each thimble-sized counter seems to be a nod to the band and their famous songs, including a radio, which hints at their Radio Ga Ga single, a cyclist for Bicycle Race, a robot for News Of The World, a hammer for Hammer To Fall and an old-school vacuum cleaner for I Want To Break Free.

See them here:

Can you wait ? Queen Monopoly will hit the streets in May. Tour the World with QUEEN and conquer all ! There can be only ONE winner ! Bri A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) onMar 20, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Instead of amassing property, fans can experience Queen's historic rise to fame, from their very first gig at Imperial College in 1970 to their last show with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth in 1986.

The game enables players to build staging blocks before upgrading to full productions, but will include pitfalls such as taxes, jail and bankruptcy.

Photo: Instagram/brianmayforreal