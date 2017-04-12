Queen & Freddie Mercury Biopic To Be Released In 2018

Brian May has revealed the upcoming Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic will be out in 2018.

As The List reports, when asked about the film - which is said to be entitled Bohemian Rhapsody - the guitarist told the Daily Star: ""The Freddie film is coming ... sooner than you might think, next year."

May also hinted that Queen would return to the UK after their North American tour dates with Adam Lambert.

"We will be in America most of the summer and then probably be back around these parts at the end of the year", said the Radio Ga Ga rocker.

Meanwhile, a special Queen Monopoly board is set to be released this May.

The family favourite has been given a rock twist, enabling fans to tour the world just like the legendary rockers using specially designed pieces.

A little teaser for your enjoyment. Yes ! QUEEN Monopoly should be in your local shop in May ! Bri pic.twitter.com/VhNhIJ4DDO — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) March 20, 2017

Each thimble-sized counter seems to be a nod to the band and their famous songs, including a radio, which hints at their Radio Ga Ga single, a cyclist for Bicycle Race, a robot for News Of The World, a hammer for Hammer To Fall and an old-school vacuum cleaner for I Want To Break Free.

See them here: