PHOTO: Jarvis Cocker Posts Hilarious Central Saint Martins ID

The Pulp frontman shared the throwback snap on his Instagram after having a spring clean.
Jarvis Cocker has shared a image from his days as a student at Central Saint Martins.
The photo ID, which has an expiration date of 1991, sees the Pulp frontman without the glasses we've become accustomed to, but with all the dark charm.
See the picture below, which was captioned: "Been doing some sifting today. Exhibit A: my identity card for Central St Martin's Art College. #csm #igotmyeducation #contactlenses.
The Sheffield-born rocker attended the art college to study film in the early '90s.
The school - which also boasts an alumni which includes the late Alexander McQueen, PJ Harvey, and The Horrors Faris Badwan - also gets a name check in the band's most well-known single, Common People.
Watch the video for the anthem, which begins with the line: "She came from Greece she had thirst for knowledge/She studied sculpture at Saint Martins College..."
