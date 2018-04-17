How Well Do You Know Your Pixies Lyrics?

17 April 2018, 07:00

Pixies
Pixies. Picture: Press

We’ll give you a line, all you have to do is fill in the missing word!

Pixies’ classic album Doolittle was released on 17 April 1989 - and it’s chock full of amazing tunes.

The Boston band’s back catalogue is packed with strange, mystical and sometimes downright alarming lyrics, courtesy of frontman Black Francis (and, in the case of Gigantic, bassist Kim Deal).

But how well do you remember the lyrics of this classic indie band? We’ll give you a line, all you have to do is fill in the missing word!

Pixies Songs

Pixies Latest

See more Pixies Latest

Pixies

How Well Do You Know Your Pixies Lyrics?

Follow up albums

Is That It? The Most Disappointing Follow-Up Albums

Hammock on the beach

LISTEN: Radio X's Greatest Indie Chill-Out Songs

Man playing vinyl

All Filler, No Killer: 10 Songs On Classic Albums You Always Skip
The Beatles in 1963

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles