WATCH: Yes, That Was Paul Weller On Sherlock Last Night...

16th January 2017, 10:40

The Modfather made a cameo as "The Viking" in an episode of the popular series.

Paul Weller Glastonbury 2015

Sherlock fans were caught off guard last night (15 January) when Paul Weller made a surprise cameo.

The Modfather made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance on the BBC series as a dead Viking, who had his eyes checked by Dr. Watson (Martin Freeman).

It may have only lasted a few seconds, but luckily the people of Twitter don't miss a beat and Cumberbatch fan account @anythingbatch captured the moment below: 

Just in case anyone still doubted the That's Entertainment singer was on the show, fans were quick to snap his name in the closing credits, where he's listed as "The Viking".

Martin Freeman is a close friend of Weller, with The Hobbit star starring in The Jam legend's Pick It Up video.

Watch the video below: 

