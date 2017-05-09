Paul Weller: I Won't Talk To That C**t Piers Morgan

Paul Weller has called Piers Morgan the c-word and ruled out ever appearing on his show, Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

As NME reports, speaking in the latest issue of Q Magazine, The Jam legend revealed he has to keep working to pay for his divorce settlements, but would always draw the line at accepting some work.

“Without getting too personal, don’t forget I’m on my second divorce settlement, so to speak, so no, I couldn’t [stop working],” explained the Modfather. “I have to work anyway because I want to work, but I have to make a certain amount a year just to pay everything I need to pay. But there are still things I say no to.”

Asked if he’d ever appear as a guest on Morgan’s ITV chat show in which celebrities look back on their careers, the 58-year-old replied: “You get asked to do shit like that.

"But I’m not going to go on that show. Talk to that c**t? You’re joking me? I don’t do that stuff. It’s very, very unhip from where I come from.”

Meanwhile, Weller is preparing to release his thirteenth solo album, A Kind Revolution , which is released on 12 May.

#SheMoves . Another peak inside the new album #AKindRevolution released one week today! Pre-order the album now from: https://t.co/C5q3TaycnJ pic.twitter.com/wvsjs4dNbI — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) May 5, 2017

The Changingman will also be changing nappies once again as he becomes a father for the eighth time this year.

The rocker's second wife Hannah Andrews - who is more than 30 years his junior- is expecting the couple's third child this summer.

The joyous news was shared on Weller's official website in a statement which read: "Paul and Hannah are delighted to confirm the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child together. Hannah and baby are doing great and the whole family are looking forward to meeting the littlest Weller in the summer."

Weller has also just announced a huge UK Arena tour for 2018, culminating in a show at The O2 in London.

SEE HIS FULL DATES HERE:

February

Sat 17 February – Brighton – Centre

Sun 18 February – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 20 February – Plymouth – Pavilions

Wed 21 February – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

Fri 23 February – Leeds – First Direct Arena

Sat 24 February – Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

Sun 25 February – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

Tue 27 February – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

March

Thurs 1 March – Manchester – Arena

Fri 2 March – Birmingham – Genting Arena

Sat 3 March – London – The O2 Arena