The Changingman: Paul Weller To Become Father For The Eighth Time

Paul Weller is to become a father for the eighth time.

The 58-year-old rocker's second wife Hannah Andrews - who is more than 30 years his junior- is expecting the couple's third child this summer.

The joyous news was shared on Weller's official website in a statement which read: "Paul and Hannah are delighted to confirm the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child together. Hannah and baby are doing great and the whole family are looking forward to meeting the littlest Weller in the summer."

Hannah - who was a backing singer on his 22 Dreams album - and the former Jam frontman married on the Italian island of Capri in 2010.

The couple started seeing one another in 2008 after The Modfather split from his partner of 13 years Samantha Stock, with whom he has 17-year-old daughter Jesamine and 12-year-old son Stevie Mac.

The pair already have twin sons Bowie and John Paul, who were born in 2012 and were named after David Bowie and Beatles legends John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

In addition to his growing family, the Going Underground rocker has 29-year-old daughter Leah and 26-year-old son Nathanial with his first wife Dee C. Lee, whom he was married to from 1988 until they divorced in 1994.

His 21-year-old son Dylan - named after the music legend Bob Dylan - comes from a relationship he had with a make-up stylist only known by the name of Lucy.

When his bundle of joy arrives in the summer, Weller will match Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart in having a total of eight children in his brood.

The news comes just as Paul Weller announces the details of his new solo album, A Kind Revolution, which is set for release on 12 May 2017.

Weller has also just announced a huge UK Arena tour for 2018, culminating in a show at The O2 in London.

Ticket pre-sales start on Friday 30 March with the general on sale on Monday 3 April – for more details see www.paulweller.com .

SEE HIS FULL DATES HERE:

February

Sat 17 February – Brighton – Centre

Sun 18 February – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 20 February – Plymouth – Pavilions

Wed 21 February – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

Fri 23 February – Leeds – First Direct Arena

Sat 24 February – Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

Sun 25 February – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

Tue 27 February – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

March

Thurs 1 March – Manchester – Arena

Fri 2 March – Birmingham – Genting Arena

Sat 3 March – London – The O2 Arena



