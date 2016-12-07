Paul Weller Announces UK Tour For April 2017

The Changingman: Paul Weller To Become Father For The Eighth Time
The Modfather has confirmed he is expecting another child with his wife Hannah Andrews.
Find out when you can get tickets to see The Modfather next year.
Paul Weller has announced tour dates for 2017.
The You Do Something to Me singer will play a string of dates in April next year, marking his first solo UK tour dates since 2015.
Weller is heading out on a UK tour in April 2017. Tickets on sale 10am Friday 9th December. Full dates: https://t.co/Re7ZuVX8si pic.twitter.com/1XdhN6JHlX— Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) December 6, 2016
The Changing Man will kick off his dates at Bristol's Colston Hall on Saturday 1 April, before ending his string of gigs are Reading's Rivermead on Thursday 13 April 2017.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 9 August from 10am.
Sat 1 April - BRISTOL Colston Hall
Sun 2 April - NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate
Tue 4 April - LEICESTER de Montfort Hall
Wed 5 April - DONCASTER Dome
Fri 7 April - YORK Barbican
Sat 8 April - BLACKBURN King George’s Hall
Sun 9 April - LIVERPOOL Guild of Students
Tue 11 April - WATFORD Colosseum
Wed 12 April - FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall
Thu 13 April - READING Rivermead
