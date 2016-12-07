Paul Weller Announces UK Tour For April 2017

Paul Weller has announced tour dates for 2017.

The You Do Something to Me singer will play a string of dates in April next year, marking his first solo UK tour dates since 2015.

Weller is heading out on a UK tour in April 2017. Tickets on sale 10am Friday 9th December. Full dates: https://t.co/Re7ZuVX8si pic.twitter.com/1XdhN6JHlX — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) December 6, 2016

The Changing Man will kick off his dates at Bristol's Colston Hall on Saturday 1 April, before ending his string of gigs are Reading's Rivermead on Thursday 13 April 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 9 August from 10am.

See his full dates here:

Sat 1 April - BRISTOL Colston Hall

Sun 2 April - NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate

Tue 4 April - LEICESTER de Montfort Hall

Wed 5 April - DONCASTER Dome

Fri 7 April - YORK Barbican

Sat 8 April - BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

Sun 9 April - LIVERPOOL Guild of Students

Tue 11 April - WATFORD Colosseum

Wed 12 April - FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall

Thu 13 April - READING Rivermead