Paul Weller Announces UK Tour For April 2017

7th December 2016, 11:08

Find out when you can get tickets to see The Modfather next year.

Paul Weller 2014

Paul Weller has announced tour dates for 2017.

The You Do Something to Me singer will play a string of dates in April next year, marking his first solo UK tour dates since 2015.

The Changing Man will kick off his dates at Bristol's Colston Hall on Saturday 1 April, before ending his string of gigs are Reading's Rivermead on Thursday 13 April 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 9 August from 10am. 

See his full dates here: 

Sat 1 April - BRISTOL Colston Hall 
Sun 2 April - NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate 
Tue 4 April - LEICESTER de Montfort Hall 
Wed 5 April - DONCASTER Dome 
Fri 7 April - YORK Barbican 
Sat 8 April - BLACKBURN King George’s Hall 
Sun 9 April - LIVERPOOL Guild of Students 
Tue 11 April - WATFORD Colosseum 
Wed 12 April - FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall 
Thu 13 April - READING Rivermead

