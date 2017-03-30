Paul Weller Announces 13th Album A Kind Revolution

Paul Weller has announced the details of his new studio album, A Kind Revolution.

Celebrating 40 years since the release of In The City - his first album with The Jam this year, the Modfather will release his 13th studio album on 12 May 2017.

Weller’s new album A Kind Revolution will be released on May 12th on CD, Deluxe CD, LP and 10” box set: https://t.co/C5q3TaycnJ pic.twitter.com/hpxnk14hrf — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) March 30, 2017

The 10-track LP follows Weller's 2015 album Saturns Pattern and features vocals from the likes of Boy George.

See the tracklisting for A Kind Revolution here:

Woo Sé Mama

Nova

Long Long Road

She Moves With The Fayre

The Cranes Are Back

Hopper

New York

One Tear

Satellite Kid

The Impossible Idea

Weller has also just announced a huge UK Arena tour for 2018, culminating in a show at The O2 in London.

Ticket pre-sales start on Friday 30 March with the general on sale on Monday 3 April – for more details see www.paulweller.com .

See his full dates here:

February

Sat 17 February – Brighton – Centre

Sun 18 February – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 20 February – Plymouth – Pavilions

Wed 21 February – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

Fri 23 February – Leeds – First Direct Arena

Sat 24 February – Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

Sun 25 February – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

Tue 27 February – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

March

Thurs 1 March – Manchester – Arena

Fri 2 March – Birmingham – Genting Arena

Sat 3 March – London – The O2 Arena