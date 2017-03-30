Paul Weller Announces 13th Album A Kind Revolution

The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Modfather will also embark on a UK Arena tour for 2018.
Paul Weller has announced the details of his new studio album, A Kind Revolution.
Celebrating 40 years since the release of In The City - his first album with The Jam this year, the Modfather will release his 13th studio album on 12 May 2017.
Weller’s new album A Kind Revolution will be released on May 12th on CD, Deluxe CD, LP and 10” box set: https://t.co/C5q3TaycnJ pic.twitter.com/hpxnk14hrf— Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) March 30, 2017
The 10-track LP follows Weller's 2015 album Saturns Pattern and features vocals from the likes of Boy George.
Woo Sé Mama
Nova
Long Long Road
She Moves With The Fayre
The Cranes Are Back
Hopper
New York
One Tear
Satellite Kid
The Impossible Idea
Weller has also just announced a huge UK Arena tour for 2018, culminating in a show at The O2 in London.
Ticket pre-sales start on Friday 30 March with the general on sale on Monday 3 April – for more details see www.paulweller.com .
February
Sat 17 February – Brighton – Centre
Sun 18 February – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre
Tue 20 February – Plymouth – Pavilions
Wed 21 February – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
Fri 23 February – Leeds – First Direct Arena
Sat 24 February – Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena
Sun 25 February – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro
Tue 27 February – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
March
Thurs 1 March – Manchester – Arena
Fri 2 March – Birmingham – Genting Arena
Sat 3 March – London – The O2 Arena
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
The Oasis man and the Modfather both feature on Syd Arthur's No Peace remix.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit
Comments
Powered by Facebook