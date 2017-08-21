Watch A Teen Pete Doherty Queue For Oasis' Be Here Now Album

The Best Albums Of 1997
Do you remember the year of Urban Hymns, OK Computer, Monkey Wrench, Around The World and Be Here Now...?
Pete Doherty Queues To Buy Be Here Now By Oasis
Video: YouTube/yamakemelaff
00:52
Re-live the Libertines frontman's hilarious pre-fame interview from the day the 1997 Oasis album was first released.
It's hard to believe it's two whole deacdes since Oasis released Be Here Now on 21 August 1997.
But do you remember this vintage video of Pete Doherty queuing up to buy the record? Well, you should.
In the throwback vid, an 18-year-old Doherty is interviewed by MTV while eating a croissant- and he comes out with some belters.
When asked to describe Oasis in one sentence, the cheeky teen responds: "I subscribe to the Umberto Eco view that Noel Gallagher’s a poet and Liam’s a town crier, and I've always seen that as a perfect combination."
Then, when asked to sum Oasis up in one word, he simply responds: "trousers".
Proof indeed that the Libs man has always had a way with words.
Video: YouTube/MTV/yamakemelaff
The band’s third album is now two decades old, so let’s test your knowledge of the LP’s lyrics…
