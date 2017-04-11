Watch Oasis Make Their TV Debut With Supersonic

The 50 Greatest Songs From Manchester
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Celebrate 23 years since the release of their debut single with this iconic 1994 performance.
Today marks a whopping 23 years since the release of Oasis' debut single, Supersonic, from their Definitely Maybe album.
So what better way to celebrate, than by looking back on the band's very first ever TV performance?
The show was Channel 4's The Word, the date was 18 March 1994, and the performance was unforgettable.
Re-live it here in a clip posted by YouTube channel OasisOfficialMusic:
Feeling old yet? Also, how young does Mark Lamarr look?
Despite the cheesy 90s-does-60s set design and the go-go dancers, their performance still stands the test of time.
Unbelievably, the track is one of the Manchester band's lowest-charting singles, but it did later go on to amass sales of over £215,000, making it their 13th biggest single in the UK.
Not too shabby for a first outing.
