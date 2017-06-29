WATCH: Oasis Unveil Stunning Talk Tonight Lyric Video

A lyric video for Talk Tonight has been unveiled online.

The 1995 Oasis track - which was famously penned by Noel Gallagher after the band's disastrous Whisky a Go Go gig, where he took a flight to seek refuge with a girl he'd been seeing in San Francisco - has been given a new lease of life.

As the story goes, Noel considered packing it all in and leaving the band, before being convinced otherwise by his San Franciscan girlfriend.

The story - which Noel details in Mat Whitecross' Supersonic film - was confirmed just last year when Melissa Lim was dsicovered as the woman who inspired the track and inevitably saved Oasis.

As reported by Oasis Mania - in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle in 2016, Lim detailed the time she spent with Noel and claimed to be the inspiration of much more than just one song.

“He was very upset,” she said of the fateful day when Noel turned up at her apartment in Nob Hill.

“I took him in, I fed him and tried to calm him down. He wanted to break up the band."

She added: “San Francisco has a reputation of being a place where bands come to die, like The Band and the Sex Pistols.

“I wasn’t going to let it happen on my watch. I told him ‘You can’t leave the band, you’re on the verge of something big!'”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher performed Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever at Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The Mancunian icon ended his set at the festival with his former band's 1995 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.



The song became an anthem for Manchester in the wake of the terrorist bombing which occurred after Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May and it was performed by Ariana and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the absence of the 50-year-old songwriter, whom Liam publicity criticised for not performing.