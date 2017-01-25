WATCH: Is This The Greatest Wonderwall Cover Ever?

It may be 22 years since Oasis released their Wonderwall single, but it still hasn't dampened their fans' desire to sing it around the world.

One Twitter user and karaoke fan, Yuandra Alfa Chan, has uploaded his own version of the song on singing a singing app- and it's very hard not to admire him for it.

Watch it here:

Despite sitting in the most unassuming pose ever, Chan sings along to an acoustic version of the iconic track, with the help of plenty of echo.

And, it looks like his whole Twitter account is just one huge celebration of music, as he writes in his bio: "I love to sing, so let's sing out loud. Sing your heart out."

His profile picture also sees him singing karaoke with a mic in his hand, naturally.

Oasis aren't the only British band Chan's tackled, with covers from the likes of Coldplay, The Beatles and Radiohead all under his belt.

Listen to him sing Radiohead's Creep below:

See Chan's version of Coldplay's Fix You here:

Bravo.

If only we were all a little bit more like Yuandra Alfa Chan.

Photo: Smule/Twitter/yuandraalfachan