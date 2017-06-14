Watch Don't Look Back In Anger At England vs France Game

Footage has emerged which sees Don't Look Back In Anger performed at a football match between France and England last night (13 June).

Watch the moving moment, courtesy of 1 Football Away Days , above.

The Oasis track was performed ahead of the game by The Republican Brass band as a tribute to the victims of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

A one-minute silence was also observed on before the first whistle, and members of the England team wore back armbands.

The track has become somewhat of an emblem for the Manchester terror attacks in particular, after it was sung in a vigil in St Ann's Square.

Watch the moment here:

Manchester crowd sings Oasis

Talking to Radio X's John Kennedy about the impact of the track, Noel Gallagher said: "Honestly as the years have gone by, that song is more important than I'll ever be."

See him talk about it here:

Noel Gallagher on Don't Look Back In Anger The Oasis man talks about one of his most famous songs on his 50th birthday. "I never take it for granted."

Gallagher - who has waived his royalties to the track for the Manchester victims - also allowed Chris Martin to perform the track at One Love Manchester concert, which the Coldplay frontman performed to Ariana Grande.

Chris Martin sings Don't Look Back In Anger to Ariana Grande Live from the One Love Manchester gig, June 2017.

His brother Liam, who it emerged has also waived his royalties for the 1995 anthem, also performed Live Forever at the gig with Chris Martin on guitar.