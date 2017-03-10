LISTEN: Ronnie O'Sullivan Sings Classic Oasis Song During Interview

10th March 2017, 10:00

The snooker legend used the Manchester band for inspiration in his latest interview.

Liam Gallagher and Ronnie O' Sullivan

Ronnie O' Sullivan showed himself to be an Oasis fan by singing one of their classic tracks during a recent interview.

The snooker legend - who was questioned following his quarter final defeat to Judd Trump - decided to give one-word answers, before  giving a few "Maybe" responses and resorting to singing Wonderwall.

Listen to him in action here:

He doesn't sound half bad does he? 

The former world champion has been keeping his responses short and to the point of late, after coming under fire for his blue remarks earlier this year.

As The Mirror  reported back in February, the snooker player was caught on camera saying: "Suck my ****," while adding: "F**k me, how many questions are they going to ask?" 

Watch out Liam Gallagher.

Comments

More on Oasis

Now Playing

Elis James and John Robins

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Elis James and John Robins

News