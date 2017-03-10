LISTEN: Ronnie O'Sullivan Sings Classic Oasis Song During Interview

WATCH: Remembering When Oasis Played David Letterman In 1995...
The snooker legend used the Manchester band for inspiration in his latest interview.
Ronnie O' Sullivan showed himself to be an Oasis fan by singing one of their classic tracks during a recent interview.
The snooker legend - who was questioned following his quarter final defeat to Judd Trump - decided to give one-word answers, before giving a few "Maybe" responses and resorting to singing Wonderwall.
Listen to him in action here:
Singing 'Wonderwall' in an interview…— BBC Wales Sport (@BBCWalesSport) March 9, 2017
Our reporter gets 'ronnied' after Ronnie O'Sullivan's loss to Judd Trump » https://t.co/t5IgwAORRT pic.twitter.com/cVJWOgEQlG
He doesn't sound half bad does he?
The former world champion has been keeping his responses short and to the point of late, after coming under fire for his blue remarks earlier this year.
As The Mirror reported back in February, the snooker player was caught on camera saying: "Suck my ****," while adding: "F**k me, how many questions are they going to ask?"
Watch out Liam Gallagher.
