Oasis to release (What's The Story) Morning Glory? deluxe reissue

2nd July 2014, 11:38

The second in the anniversary reissues of classic albums called Chasing The Sun will continue with the release of the band's second LP in September in an expanded edition.

Oasis's biggest-selling album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? was originally released in October 1995 and went on to spend 10 weeks at Number 1 and sell 22 million copies. The defining album of the Britpop era, it includes the classics Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall, Some Might Say, and Roll With It.

The new, expanded edition has been remastered from the original tapes under the supervision of producer Owen Morris and will feature B-sides, unheard demos and live material.

 

Highlights include previously unheard demos of She’s Electric and Rockin’ Chair; demos of Some Might Say, Hey Now, and Bonehead’s Bank Holiday recorded for the first time at the band’s soundcheck in Tokyo in September 1994; and live recordings from legendary gigs such as Knebworth House, Maine Road Stadium, Earls Court, and Bath Pavilion.

The (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Chasing The Sun Edition is available as a standard CD and digital download, Special Edition 3xCD & digital download, 12" vinyl LP (with digital download bundle of all bonus CD content) and as a Deluxe Box Set including LP, Special Edition CD, 7" of an exclusive demo, replication of an original 12" promo and merchandise.

The first release in the series, Definitely Maybe, recently entered the album chart at Number 5, selling almost 20,000 copies in its first week. The next album in the series will be Be Here Now.

 

DISC ONE
Hello
Roll With It
Wonderwall
Don’t Look Back In Anger
Hey Now!
(untitled)
Some Might Say
Cast No Shadow
She’s Electric
Morning Glory
(untitled)
Champagne Supernova

 

DISC TWO
Talk Tonight                             
Acquiesce        
Headshrinker                
It’s Better People                                  
Rockin’ Chair                                        
Step Out                                                          
Underneath The Sky                                         
Cum On Feel The Noize            
Round Are Way                                    
The Swamp Song                                                                                 
The Masterplan                                                                         
Bonehead’s Bank Holiday                                                         
Champagne Supernova (Brendan Lynch Mix)     
You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away     
 

DISC THREE
Acquiesce (Live At Earls Court)            
Some Might Say (Demo)                     
Some Might Say (Live at Roskilde)                              
She’s Electric (Demo)                                      
Talk Tonight (Live At Bath Pavilion)                                          
Rockin’ Chair (Demo)                          
Hello (Live At Roskilde)                                               
Roll With It (Live At Roskilde)                                       
Morning Glory (Live At Roskilde)                      
Hey Now (Demo)                                                         
Bonehead’s Bank Holiday (Demo)                                
Round Are Way (MTV Unplugged)                                
Cast No Shadow (Live At Maine Road)             
The Masterplan (Live At Knebworth Park)          

