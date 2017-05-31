Oasis Reunion Rumoured For One Love Manchester Gig

Noel Gallagher To Introduce Supersonic Screening At Glastonbury 2017
The Oasis legend will appear at Williams Green on Friday 23 June, where Mat Whitecross' Oasis documentary will be shown.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A member of Black Eyed Peas has included the Manchester band in a tweet about the event.
Rumours have begun to circulate that Oasis could be set to reunite at the upcoming One Love Manchester concert.
The benefit - featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Take That and Coldplay - is set to be held on Sunday 4 June to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.
Now, Black Eyed Peas star, Taboo - whose real name is Jaime Luis Gomez - has sparked rumours that Manchester legends Oasis could appear, sharing a picture of the event on Twitter tagging all the acts expecting to perform.
@ArianaGrande @Pharrell @katyperry @justinbieber @coldplay @bep @oasis @MileyCyrus @NiallOfficial @Usher #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/kXdqcd0oSV— Taboo Nawasha (@TabBep) May 30, 2017
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher played his first ever solo show at the O2 Ritz Manchester, where the audience chanted "stand up for the 22" in tribute to the victims.
Watch our video footage of the moving moment here:
Liam Gallagher crowd chants for 22 victims of Manchester Attack
The audience at the O2 Ritz paid tribute at Gallagher's gig.
00:46
The rocker also paid special tribute by lighting 22 candles on the stage.
We're down at the @liamgallagher show in MCR tonight, where 22 candles are placed on the stage. pic.twitter.com/Y7O7si1Pxt— Radio X (@RadioX) May 30, 2017
Though Liam and his brother Noel have a famously strained relationship, the pair have both spoken out about the terrible events in their hometown, with Noel telling Radio X's John Kennedy: "I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”
Watch his response below:
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack. 02:40
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.
02:40
Tickets for One Love Manchester will go on sale on Thursday (1 June). Fans who attended the show on 22 May can register to receive free tickets.
The Oasis legend will appear at Williams Green on Friday 23 June, where Mat Whitecross' Oasis documentary will be shown.
On his 50th birthday, the Oasis man reflects on reaching his half-century.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Watch the visuals for the first single to come from his debut solo album, As You Were.
To celebrate 50 years of their seminal 1967 album, Google has enabled fans to visit nine historic locations significant to The Fab Four.
Comments
Powered by Facebook