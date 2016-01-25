Noel Gallagher Hung Out With Russell Brand, And His Brother Liam Gave Him Stick For It

The pair were both at Upton Park to watch their teams, West Ham and Man City, play.

This Saturday (23 January) saw West Ham and Manchester City go head to head at Upton Park, but it was Russell Brand and Noel Gallagher's attendance at the match which stole the limelight. 

 Despite supporting opposite sides, the old mates managed to laugh and joke around, even when there were a few tense moments.

 Twitter was loving their friendship and camaraderie, but one person wasn't overly impressed. 

Yes, Noel's brother and former Oasis bandmate, Liam Gallagher, took the opportunity to tweet about the bromance in his typical style, writing: "I see rkids at the game again with his lover Caitlyn brand".

Noel Gallagher hasn't publicly responded to his brother yet, but we're sure they had a little chuckle about it. 

Luckily the teams drew 2:2 so we reckon there's no hard feelings between any of them.

 

