Noel Gallagher: “I’m Not A Rock Star. Liam’s A Rock Star”

This weekend, Noel Gallagher turns 50. And to mark the occasion, he’s been in a reflective mood, talking to Radio X about some of his greatest songs.

John Kennedy - the most trusted man in music - spoke to the Mancunian legend and took him right back to the beginning of his Oasis career.

They discussed the first song on the first Oasis album - Rock ’N’ Roll Star.

Noel pondered: “I often wonder what it must have been like to be, say, 15 and buy that record, put that on and hear that for the first time.”

In early 1994, Oasis certainly weren’t rock ’n’ roll stars themselves.

“When we first started playing that song, we weren’t playing to many people AT ALL,” remembered Noel.

“Liam would be singing Rock ’N’ Roll Star in an empty club… and the barman would be thinking, yeah whatever!”

Asked if he thought the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle suited him, Noel replied:

“I live a rock star life… But I’m not sure that I’m a rock star.

“Liam’s a rock star. Do you know what I mean?”