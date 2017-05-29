Noel Gallagher: I Hope My Kids Will Benefit From Oasis' Songs

Noel Gallagher: “I’m Not A Rock Star. Liam’s A Rock Star”
The musician recalls the first song on the first Oasis album.
Noel Gallagher on being 50
The Oasis man reflects on reaching his 50th birthday.
On his 50th birthday, the Oasis man reflects on reaching his half-century.
Noel Gallagher is 50 years old today. And, to mark this momentous occasion, he has been in a reflective mood and wonders if his music will continue to be as popular when his own children reach that age.
Speaking to Radio X’s John Kennedy, Noel said: “It’s incredible with the Oasis songs, the famous ones. They will hopefully live forever. And my kids will benefit from them. And their kids, hopefully.”
Only this week, Don’t Look Back In Anger was adopted by crowds in Manchester as a moving anthem to remember those who lost their lives in the terrible attacks in the city on Monday 22 May.
Manchester crowd sings Oasis
Manchester crowd sings Oasis
And there were emotional scenes when Liam Fray performed the song at a homecoming Courteeners show at the Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday night (27 May).
Liam Fray performs Don't Look Back In Anger
The incredible moment @What_Liam_Said performed Don't Look Back In Anger to 50k Manchester fans...
Noel continued: “When I look at my beautiful children playing around in the back garden and I think, I won’t be around when they’re 50, sadly.
“My own parents are still around and I feel kind of guilty that I didn’t have my kids earlier. They’re not gonna have me around.
The world is getting worse. Society is getting worse and worse. It crushes you a little bit to think what’s going to become of them?”
