Liam Gallagher And The Who's Roger Daltrey To Form TFI Supergroup

TFI Friday was one of the defining shows of the 1990s, featuring some of the most electric live music performances of the Britpop era. The show is coming back a one-off special this week and a supergroup of talent is being pulled together to perform on it.



According to reports, the band will be led by Liam Gallagher and The Who's Roger Daltrey, while Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr, will also feature.

Newspaper The Sun featured the story first and said the idea for the band appealed to Liam because he's been "bored" since Beady Eye split last year. Also appearing on the TFI special are Blur, the Stone Roses, Rudimental and Years & Years.

During its original run, TFI Friday was presented by Chris Evans and became famous for its unpredictable live music performances from bands like Black Grape, Manic Street Preachers and Pulp.