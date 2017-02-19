James Blunt: “Take That Had More Sex Than Oasis”

Lennon Gallagher Talks Following In His Dad Liam's Footsteps
The son of the former Oasis frontman has revealed whether he'd get into the music business.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
James Blunt reckons that Noel and Liam Gallagher are “miserable” because Mark Owen of Take That “got more action” than both brothers combined.
The man behind the mega-hit You’re Beautiful thinks that being in a boy band gets you more female attention than holding a guitar.
Blunt told Q magazine: "Take That got laid more than Oasis, so join a boy band. No really, they did. I know you don't want to admit it but look at the stats.
“An audience of beer-swilling lads arm in arm football-chanting Wonderwall or an audience of screaming girls chasing you to your hotel, and breaking in through the fire escapes to get to you."
“Say what you like, but Mark Owen got more action than Noel and Liam combined. And he doesn't get drunk blokes coming up to him in the pub trying to be his mate.
“No wonder the Gallaghers are so miserable!”
We wonder what Liam would have to say about all of this?
James Blunt’s new album The Afterlove, is released on 24 March.
The son of the former Oasis frontman has revealed whether he'd get into the music business.
With Sleeper making a comeback at Star Shaped this summer, how have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.
Comments
Powered by Facebook