Noel Gallagher: "Don't Look Back In Anger Is More Important Than I'll Ever Be"

Noel Gallagher has discussed the impact of Don't Look Back In Anger, which he says has become something like a "hymn".

When asked about the importance of the 1995 Oasis track, he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "Honestly as the years have gone by, that song is more important than I'll ever be."

"There’s footage on the internet now of people singing it in Manchester with candles and all that," he said, referring to numerous performances made by members of the public following this week's terror attack in the city.

"It is incredible to think that a few generations have attached some kind of importance to that song."

The 49-year-old rocker added: "That song now has become a hymn to something or other".

Talking about performing (What's the Story) Morning Glory? single live, Gallagher mused: "You sometimes think; 'I probably only need to introduce it and play the first chord. I could probably walk of then and nobody would notice.'

"You know 'cause there's just people with their eyes shut, crying and - yeah. It's an amazing thing. It's something I never take for granted either".

Asked whether penning the 1995 track ever made him feel humbled, he replied: "It makes me feel - is it proud the word I'm looking for?

"I don't ever sit there and think I wrote that. I think it came from somewhere else. If I hadn't written it, Bono would have wrote it".

He concluded: "If they fall out of the sky and land on your lap, then lucky you."

