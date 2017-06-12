England-France Match To Honour UK Terror Victims With Oasis

A classic Oasis track is set to be performed in Paris as a tribute to the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks.

France is set to play England in a friendly match at the Stade de France tomorrow (13 June), and according to reports, the Noel Gallagher-penned track will form the programme ahead of the match.

According to Joshua Robinson - European sports reporter at the Wall Street Journal - The Republican Guard brass band will play the Oasis song, while a one minute silence will also be observed.

Ahead of tomorrow's France-England friendly in Paris, France announces it will pay tribute to victims of London and Manchester with... Oasis pic.twitter.com/BXO2GQtBP6 — Joshua Robinson (@JoshRobinson23) June 12, 2017

Both teams are also expected to wear black armbands.

Don't Look Back In Anger became strongly connected to the Manchester Attacks, after an impromptu rendition of the track broke out at a vigil in St Ann's Square.

Watch it here:

Play Manchester crowd sings Oasis Manchester crowd sings Oasis 00:52

Noel Gallagher also gave Coldplay's Chris Martin his blessing to perform the track at One Love Manchester, which he encouraged the crowd to sing to Ariana Grande.

Watch his performance here: