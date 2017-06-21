Bookies Offer Odds On Oasis Reforming At Glastonbury 2017

Watch Who Could Be Playing A Secret Set At Glastonbury 2017?
As Glasto reveals its "TBA" slots for this year, Radio X ponders which acts could be set for the festival's famous secret gigs.
William Hill have put a price on Liam and Noel Gallagher getting together at this weekend’s festival…. And it’s very reasonable.
The gates have opened for Glastonbury 2017 and as thousands queue patiently in record temperatures and start to pitch their tents, bookmakers have already priced up some possible eventualities at this year’s Festival.
The big one is that William Hill are offering 12/1 on the possibility of Noel Gallagher joining his brother Liam over the weekend. Liam is playing The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon and the odds are for his brother making an appearance at some point.
Oasis last played Glastonbury in 2004, when they headlined the Pyramid Stage. Since then, Liam has performed at the festival with his own band Beady Eye.
Here's an amazing clip of the very first time Oasis performed at Glastonbury...
Noel was out of the country, but donated the royalties from the Oasis track Don’t Look Back In Anger to the charity set up to help the victims and their families.
Meanwhile, you’ll get better odds on former One Directioner Harry Styles showing up unannounced at Worthy Farm at some point - 3/1 to be precise.
And William Hill have opened a book on potential surprise guests for Ed Sheeran’s headline Pyramid Stage set on Sunday night.
Stormzy is just 1/6 with Taylor Swift 2/1. Both Harry Styles and Ellie Goulding are 6/1 with veteran ivory-tinkler Elton John at 8/1.
What do we think? Well, there are still two “TBA” slots on the main stages: The Park on Friday night at 7.30pm and the John Peel Stage on Sunday at 5.30pm.
Who could be in the frame for a secret set? Well, check out Radio X’s latest round up of rumours and see what happened when our man Gordon Smart asked Brandon Flowers if The Killers were playing. Watch his face - carefully.
