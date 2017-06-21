Bookies Offer Odds On Oasis Reforming At Glastonbury 2017

The gates have opened for Glastonbury 2017 and as thousands queue patiently in record temperatures and start to pitch their tents, bookmakers have already priced up some possible eventualities at this year’s Festival.



The big one is that William Hill are offering 12/1 on the possibility of Noel Gallagher joining his brother Liam over the weekend. Liam is playing The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon and the odds are for his brother making an appearance at some point.

Noel, of course, will be on site on Friday night to introduce a screening of the Oasis documentary Supersonic at the William’s Green area at 9pm. So there’s a vague possiibilty that he’ll be hanging around for another day…

Oasis last played Glastonbury in 2004, when they headlined the Pyramid Stage. Since then, Liam has performed at the festival with his own band Beady Eye.

Here's an amazing clip of the very first time Oasis performed at Glastonbury...

The world expected the two Gallagher brothers to reunite for the recent One Love Manchester benefit concert for victims of the terror attacks in the city, but in the event Liam played the show alone.

Noel was out of the country, but donated the royalties from the Oasis track Don’t Look Back In Anger to the charity set up to help the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, you’ll get better odds on former One Directioner Harry Styles showing up unannounced at Worthy Farm at some point - 3/1 to be precise.



And William Hill have opened a book on potential surprise guests for Ed Sheeran’s headline Pyramid Stage set on Sunday night.



Stormzy is just 1/6 with Taylor Swift 2/1. Both Harry Styles and Ellie Goulding are 6/1 with veteran ivory-tinkler Elton John at 8/1.



What do we think? Well, there are still two “TBA” slots on the main stages: The Park on Friday night at 7.30pm and the John Peel Stage on Sunday at 5.30pm.



Who could be in the frame for a secret set? Well, check out Radio X’s latest round up of rumours and see what happened when our man Gordon Smart asked Brandon Flowers if The Killers were playing. Watch his face - carefully.