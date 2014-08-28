Oasis: The making of Definitely Maybe

Watch Don't Look Back In Anger At England vs France Game
The Oasis track was performed by The Republican Brass Band ahead of last night's football friendly at the Stade de France.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The classic debut album is 20 years old this week. Radio X talks to some of the players in the story, from Alan McGee to Bonehead.
Definitely Maybe is the first of three classic Oasis albums to get the reissue treatment as part of the Chasing The Sun series. The album - which is released as standard CD and digital download this week - is a three disc compilation of original album tracks (disc 1,) b-sides and extra tracks (disc 2) and unreleased demos, out-takes and live recordings (disc 3).
To talk us through the making of this all-time classic, Radio X has spoken to Alan McGee , the former head of Creation Records and the man who signed Oasis; Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs , original rhythm guitarist with Oasis from the band's formation until 1999; and Hamish MacBain , author and former Assistant Editor with the NME.
The former boss of Creation tells Radio X about seeing Oasis for the first time at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow in May 1993.
The former President of Creation Records tells Radio X how the making of the debut album from Oasis was a long, hard journey.
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
The Oasis track was performed by The Republican Brass Band ahead of last night's football friendly at the Stade de France.
According to reports, The Republican Guard brass band will play Don't Look Back In Anger during tomorrow's friendly in Paris.
10pm - 2am
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook