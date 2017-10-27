Watch The Lyric Video For Noel Gallagher's Fort Knox Track

27 October 2017, 10:39

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Fort Knox (Official Audio / Lyric Video)

Listen to the opening track from Noel Gallagher's Who Built The Moon? album, which debuted last night on Radio X.

Noel Gallagher has shared more material from his upcoming third studio album.

Watch the lyric video for Fort Knox above. 

The song, which is the first to be played on the record's tracklisting, is available to stream and comes as an instant grat. on iTunes with pre-orders of his Who Build The Moon? LP.

Gallagher said of the track: "It was the last track finished on the last day in the studio. It started from a conversation talking about the Kanye West track 'The Power'. The singer, Y-See, had never even heard the track and she started to do this vocal over it and it was like: fucking hell! It all just fell in to place."

Watch the rocker tell Radio X about his new album, which is set for release on 24 November: 

Noel Gallagher is set for an intimate gig at London's York Hall next month.

The Holy Mountain singer will play a special night at the Bethnal Green venue on 1 November, where he'll perform a selection of tracks from his forthcoming album as well as songs from throughout his career.

Not one to be outdone, Liam has announced a huge outdoor date at London's Finsbury Park for next summer with tickets already sold out this morning (Friday 27 October).

