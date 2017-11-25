Noel Gallagher Wants To Take Big Shaq On Tour!

The former Oasis man loves the work of the comedy grime star… seriously.

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’s a big fan of fictional grime MC Big Shaq, of Mans Not Hot fame.

The alter ego of British comedian Michael Dappah, Big Shaq achieved fame earlier this year with his viral hit, Mans Not Hot.

Noel explained to Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “I came back from New York the other day and I was in the kitchen with my two lads who, as you know, are ten and seven.

“I told one of them to take his hoodie off while he’s having his lunch. He said – and I’d never heard it before - he said, ‘Mans not hot’.

“I was like, what? And he went, ‘Mans not hot’. And I went, ‘Who’s not hot?’. And he went ‘Man’."

“He was going on about Big Shaq. I’d never heard of this Big Shaq before, until three days ago. Man it’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.

He went on: “I was watching this Big Shaq feller and I was thinking it can’t be real. It turns out he’s comedian called Michael Dappah. And he’s a genius. He’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on the internet.”

When Gordon asked Gallagher if he’d take Big Shaq on tour, Noel replied: “Oh, I’d love to. If you’re listening Michael, get in touch we’ll do some gigs, it’ll be amazing!”

Maybe Big Shaq could play the scissors? He doesn’t like to take his coat off, just like Liam…