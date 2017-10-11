WATCH: Noel Gallagher Unveils Trippy Holy Mountain Video

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Holy Mountain 04:03

The visuals for the first cut to be taken from Gallagher's Who Built The Moon? album has arrived.

The video for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Holy Mountain is here.

Watch it above.

The promo sees the Oasis man and his band perform to camera amidst a sea of bright colours and flashing images.

The track is the lead single from Gallagher's Who Built The Moon album, which is set for release on 24 November 2017.

Physical copies of the Holy Mountain single are available to pre-order at Noel's website now, including this amazing-looking 12” picture disc.

Talking about the track, the rocker gushed: "My kids love it, it's already a playground anthem in Notting Hill. My kids love it, and all my mates' kids love it. When you hear it, by the second time you hear it, the thing's stuck in your head, and it becomes slightly annoying, I must say, but it's brilliant!”

Watch him talk about his third studio album here: