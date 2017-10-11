Watch Noel Gallagher Perform Holy Mountain LIVE For The First Time

The Mighty I has played his brand new single for the first time in Argentina.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed their new single, Holy Mountain, for the first time last night in South America.

The band were supporting U2 on their Joshua Tree Tour at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, Argentina on Tuesday night (10 October), when Noel gave the song its live debut here.

You can see another view of the show from slightly further away here:

Earlier today (11 October), Noel unveiled the official video for Holy Mountain and told Radio X's Chris Moyles: "There's so much joy in that track. My kids love it, it's already a playground anthem in Notting Hill. My kids love it, and all my mates' kids love it. When you hear it, by the second time you hear it, the thing's stuck in your head, and it becomes slightly annoying, I must say, but it's brilliant!”"