WATCH: Noel Gallagher Shares Live Video, Slams "Parka Monkeys"

The Oasis man has posted a video, which sees him perform his Holy Mountain single in Sao Paulo, while seeming to criticise his brother Liam's fans.

Noel Gallagher has shared a live performance of his Holy Mountain track while on tour supporting U2.

The clip, which sees the crowds shine their phones to his latest single, also came complete with what seems like a sly dig to his critics... and particularly his brother's fans.

Taking to Instagram, the former Oasis man wrote: "And to think..The Parka Monkeys are not having it," adding: "São Paulo knows."

Watch the video above.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer also sent his wife Sara McDonald birthday wishes on the platform, sharing a snap of her with the caption: "Sending my beautiful wife big birthday vibes. Life is good but life is better when she's around. Happy,Happy Birthday Sass."

Meanwhile, Noel's third studio album is set for release on 24 November this year.

Watch him talk about why he thinks it's the best album he's made:

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher is set to play an intimate gig at London's York Hall next month, where fans will banned from using smartphones and other recording devices.

The Holy Mountain singer will take to the Bethnal Green venue on 1 November, where he'll perform a selection of tracks from his forthcoming Who Built The Moon? album as well as songs from throughout his career.