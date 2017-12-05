WATCH: Big Shaq Responds To Noel Gallagher's Offer To Gig Together

The Mans Not Hot star has replied to the Oasis man, following his shout out to the rapper on Radio X.

Big Shaq has reacted to Noel Gallagher's offer to join him on stage.

The 26-year-old comedian and rapper was played audio from Gallagher's recent interview with Radio X's Gordon Smart, where he described him as a "genius".

Watch our video above.

Speaking to Big Top 40's Marvin Humes and Kat Shoob, the funnyman - whose real name is Michael Dappah - said: "That's my guy there. My brother Noel."

Asked how he'd feel about working with the Manchester rocker, he replied: "Yeah I think it will be special for the people, you know. We gotta give them something eplectical and electical and electrical".

Watch Gordon Smart's initial interview with Noel Gallagher here:

Explaining to Gordon Smart how he first came across the star, Noel revealed: “I came back from New York the other day and I was in the kitchen with my two lads who, as you know, are ten and seven.

“I told one of them to take his hoodie off while he’s having his lunch. He said – and I’d never heard it before - he said, ‘Mans not hot’.

“I was like, what? And he went, ‘Mans not hot’. And I went, ‘Who’s not hot?’. And he went ‘Man’."

“He was going on about Big Shaq. I’d never heard of this Big Shaq before, until three days ago. Man it’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.

He went on: “I was watching this Big Shaq feller and I was thinking it can’t be real. It turns out he’s comedian called Michael Dappah. And he’s a genius. He’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on the internet.”

When Gordon asked Gallagher if he’d take Big Shaq on tour, Noel replied: “Oh, I’d love to. If you’re listening Michael, get in touch we’ll do some gigs, it’ll be amazing!”

And it looks like Noel Gallagher isn't the only one out there inspired by Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot single.

MP Fiona Onasanya quoted lyrics from his No.6 single during her questioning of the 2017 Budget.

Watch her in action here:

People are suffering and we need to get this message through to the government (even if we borrow the occasional rhyme to do it) https://t.co/9J4QV6UiZO #Budget2017 #UniversalCredit #UniversalCrisis #PeterboroughMatters @Labour4Pboro — Fiona Onasanya (@FionaOnasanyaMP) November 29, 2017

Photo credits: Big Shaq: Andrew Benge/Stringer/Getty Images, Noel Gallagher: Press