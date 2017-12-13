WATCH: Big Shaq Sings Wonderwall To Noel Gallagher

The Mans Not Hot star has replied to the Holy Mountain rocker's shoutout with a personal video message, suggesting they sing the Oasis hit on stage.

Big Shaq has reached out to Noel Gallagher and suggested they sing Wondewall together.

Watch it above.

Last month the Holy Mountain singer told Radio X he was a big fan of the Mans Not Hot star, and invited him to join him on tour.

After first reacting to Noel's shout out on Global Radio's BigTop40, Big Shaq has now reached out to the rocker again, asking to "chop it up" on stage.

In the latest clip he says: "Man like Noel. Get my number just DM me on Twitter. I'll send you the number then obviously we can chop it up, you understand 'cause like mans international now. Check the statistacs.

"You get me, like. My schedules kinda busy now. But I like you and I appreciate you know what I'm saying," he adds clutching on to his jacket, adding: "I think it's an honour, you know what I'm saying?"

After offering up an idea of what they should sing on stage, the comedian and rapper - whose real name is Michael Dappah - sings the opening lines to Wonderwall.

He didn't quite get all the lyrics to the Noel-penned 1995 track, but he does a pretty good job of the tune.

Watch Michael's first reaction to his shout out from Noel:

Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images/ Radio X