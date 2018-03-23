WATCH: Noel Gallagher Shares Early Musical Inspiration

The Oasis legend was "compelled" to share an album from a Manchester band which he thinks shaped him as a song writer.

Noel Gallagher thinks he can hear himself all over '80s band The Chameleons.

Listen to their Swamp Thing track above.

Taking to Instagram, the Holy Mountain singer credited the band - who formed Middleton in Greater Manchester - as a major influence and felt "compelled" to let his followers know how much their Strange Times album meant to him.

Posting an image of their album artwork, the Oasis songsmith gushed: "So I feel compelled to share something with you.

We(NGHFB) were getting drunk in some dressing room or other recently when a track from this album(swamp Thing) randomly came on the speaker system via my ipad."

He added: "I'd forgotten how much this album meant to me. It came out in '86. I was 19!! I've been listening to it every day since and I have to say it's blown my mind..again!

"It must have influenced my early years as a song writer because I can hear ME in it everywhere!! Check it out. Most of you won't like it but some of you will. Like I say..I felt compelled to tell you."

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has revealed the origins behind his biggest anthem, Don't Look Back In Anger.

Speaking to NPR about the track, which he revealed he wrote after leaving a trip club, he said: "It started off as a song of defiance, about this woman: She's metaphorically seeing the diary of her life pass by, and she's thinking, 'You know what? I have no regrets.' She's raising a glass to it."

The Fort Knox singer added: "So, it starts off as a song about no regrets, and then it's ended up as this anthem of defiance about not being dragged down to the level of terrorists."

Now it seems when it comes to performing the track, Noel can't imagine ever taking it off his setlist.

"When I see teenagers in the crowd — who were barely born when Oasis split up, far less when we were together — that makes me think, wow: We did something that was special and timeless, that generations have come along afterwards and they still get it."

"It is difficult putting together a set list, because you kind of think, "Am I done with that song? How many more times am I gonna play it?" You're kind of obliged to at least give it a go.

"Don't Look Back in Anger - I don't think I'd be allowed out of the venue if I didn't play that. It's kind of like my Hey Jude."

