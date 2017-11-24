WATCH: Noel Gallagher Denies Ricky Martin Comparison

The rocker has discussed his Holy Mountain single being likened to the pop singer's biggest hit.

Noel Gallagher has discussed the comparisons being drawn between Ricky Martin's She Bangs and the lead single from his Who Built The Moon? album.

Asked by Radio X's John Kennedy about some of the references fans pick up on in Holy Mountain, Gallagher said: “Of all the things that I’ve read, the one thing that was never played to me in the studio was Ricky Martin - She Bangs. There’s the phrasing of the word She, that’s it!"

Citing David Bowie as one of the influences on the track, he added: "It’s got a bit of Diamond Dogs in there, some Roxy Music doing Canned Heat, it’s got The Ice Cream, it’s got Plastic Bertrand."

Talking about his new way working with producer David Holmes, he mused: "But when you’re making up stuff in the studio, and the clock’s ticking… it’s a way of working that I thought I’d never be into.

"This is pure expression, this is not thinking at all. It’s David jumping out of his chair, saying Do that again! It’s a real collaboration. He’s all about vibe, and I’m all about the songs, it was him going out there and me pulling it back, it’s a combination of both our styles.”

Noel Gallagher also told Gordon Smart his band laughed about how his brother Liam would react to his scissors player on Jools Holland.

Describing his decision to use the stationery in his performance, he recalled how his bassist Russ (Pritchard) joked: "'Do you know what that sound is? That’s the sound of Liam glassing himself'.

"Then on the night it was on the TV, somebody quipped, 'It’s almost like she’s snipping away at the last ribbons of Liam’s sanity!

"We laughed all the way home. I adore that girl, she’s amazing. She means it, this is not a joke."