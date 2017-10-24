Police Hunt For Noel Gallagher Lookalike Seen Licking Windows

The bizarre reports of a man "swigging from a bottle of White Lightening" were made to Swindon Police over the weekend.

Police are searching for a Noel Gallagher lookalike, after they received reports of a man causing a nuisance in the area.

As reported by the Swindon Advertiser, the North Swindon Police took to their Facebook page on 6pm this Sunday (21 October) to write: "You know it’s going to be one of those shifts when you get a report of 'A Noel Gallagher lookalike swigging from a bottle of White Lightning and licking windows!'"

See their post here:

According to the outlet, the service said their enquiries were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher shared a live performance of his Holy Mountain track, while appearing to hit back at his critics and fans of his brother Liam.

The clip, which sees the crowds shine their phones to his latest single, came along with the caption: "And to think..The Parka Monkeys are not having it," adding: "São Paulo knows."

See it here:

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer also sent his wife Sara McDonald birthday wishes on Instagram, sharing a snap of her with the caption: "Sending my beautiful wife big birthday vibes. Life is good but life is better when she's around. Happy,Happy Birthday Sass."

Sending my beautiful wife big birthday vibes. Life is good but life is better when she's around. Happy,Happy Birthday Sass. A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@themightyi) onOct 22, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Meanwhile, Noel's third studio album is set for release on 24 November this year.

Watch him talk about why he thinks it's the best album he's made yet:

Gallagher is also set to play an intimate gig at London's York Hall next month, where fans will banned from using smartphones and other recording devices.

The Holy Mountain singer will take to the Bethnal Green venue on 1 November, where he'll perform a selection of tracks from his forthcoming Who Built The Moon? album as well as songs from throughout his career.

Not one to be out done, his brother Liam has announced a huge outdoor date at London's Finsbury Park for next summer.

Talking exclusively to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, the Wall Of Glass singer said: "All the common pigeons are welcome. I’m El Common Pigeon and I’ll be there singing you some f**king tunes."

He added: "I’m currently in rehearsals, blowing the cobwebs off some stone cold classics."