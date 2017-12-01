Noel Gallagher Scores Tenth Number 1 Album

“This is where I f**cking live” says the former Oasis man, after hitting the top of the charts with Who Built The Moon?

Noel Gallagher has hit Number 1 with his third solo album Who Built The Moon.

The record went straight to the top of the Official Albums Chart after shifting 78,000 units across physical formats, downloads and streaming equivalent sales.

He paid tribute to the ironically-named “parka monkeys” for believing in the record, which saw Noel head into new musical areas with producer David Holmes.

76% of the record’s sales this week were from physical CD or vinyl purchases, say the Official Charts Company.

"I’d like to say thanks for giving it a chance," Noel told OfficialCharts.com. "I was convinced from the outset that the people who bought it would love it – not like it, they’d love it – and that seems to be the case."

All three of the High Flying Birds albums have been to number 1, following the success of 2011’s self-titled debut and 2016’s follow-up, Chasing Yesterday.

Taking into account Noels’ career with Oasis, Who Built The Moon? is the tenth chart-topping studio album - and his eleventh including Oasis’ 2010 greatest hits Time Flies.

Noel added: "I’m on a better winning streak than Man City are at the minute. I’m actually on a par with Pep Guardiola. I’m a bit of a wizard, I often thought I was. I’ll see you at the top of the charts – this is where I fucking live.”

